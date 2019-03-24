‘The Walking Dead’: Horrific Story of “X” Scars Revealed

The Walking Dead finally uncovered the mystery behind the “X” scars found on Daryl and Michonne’s back in Season Nine. The scars first appeared in the episodes which followed Rick’s exit, having been acquired by the characters in the six years which past since Episode 9×05 saw Rick blowing the bridge and flying off with Jadis. The teases from several cast and crew members of the story being dark turned out to be quite accurate.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×14 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 9×14 (titled “Scars) explored the time which has passed for the Alexandrian survivors since Rick’s exit. In the earlier months of that time, Michonne had an old friend by the name of Jocelyn show up at Alexandria asking for help. As it turned out, Jocelyn could not be trusted and her group of kids would attempt to kidnap Judith and steal Alexandria’s supplies.

In searching for Judith and the other children of Alexandria, Michonne and Daryl found themselves captives of Jocelyn’s group. The children had been stripped of all any moral compasses in favor of barbaric survival tactics. As a means to show what they have learned from their leader Jocelyn, some of the group’s youngest were forced to brand Michonne and Daryl with “X” marks by burning it into their backs via a hot stake.

The painful sequence in which the kids tortured Daryl and Michonne was shown in full in Sunday night’s episode, offering up quite a shocking explanation for the mysterious “X” scars.

While Daryl and Michonne survived the encounter, the scars have a deeper meaning than simply being hardened tissue on their skins. As a result of the encounter with Jocelyn and her group, Michonne had closed off the gates to Alexandria from every outsider who might come through. This explains her standoffish attitude with Magna’s group earlier in the season when Judith brought them back to Alexandria. It seems to be a large factor in why Michonne is hoping to rid the community of Lydia and steer clear of getting involved with the Fair or other communities.

The entire story is unique to The Walking Dead TV series and did not happen in Robert Kirkman’s comic book series.

What did you thinking of the shocking “X” scar background story? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10th at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.