Sneak Peek Look at The Walking Dead Season 10 Alpha and Carol Scene

A behind-the-scenes video captured during production on The Walking Dead Season 10 shows Carol (Melissa McBride) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) in what could be a showdown described as “epic.”

During a pause in filming, McBride and Morton are seen trading smiles in the woods. Also present are stars Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly) and Ross Marquand (Aaron).

The sneak peek comes after showrunner Angela Kang teased at least one meeting between the two women during Talking Dead‘s Season 10 preview special.

“I mean, we’re gonna see some Carol-Alpha, and it’s gonna be awesome,” Kang said. “I’m just thinking about this scene that they have together which is just epic, that’s so cool. Yeah, there’s a little bit of a beef there.”

Carol had a brief run-in with Alpha in The Walking Dead 915, “The Calm Before,” when the Whisperers cornered Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) after Lydia (Cassady McClincy) severed ties with Alpha and her cult.

But when Carol and Alpha next cross paths in Season 10, it will be after Carol returns from months away at sea in her new role as a fisherwoman following the gruesome death of son Henry (Matt Lintz) at Alpha’s hand. Carol denies searching for Alpha, but as she plainly admits during a later conversation with Michonne, “Bitch has to die.”

At San Diego Comic-Con, Kang said Carol and Alpha are “two incredibly powerful women” who are “formidable forces to go up against each other.” The clash looks to fulfill Carol’s desire to avenge her son.

“I feel the same way. I feel like there deserves to be one, Carol wants vengeance,” McBride said at Comic-Con when asked if audiences can expect to see a Carol-versus-Alpha showdown.

“It’s hard enough to try to survive in the world where everything in the world itself, the odds are against you, and you go from one day to the next trying to justify going one day to the next, and it’s so hard. ‘Why are you doing this?’ Then you have a human being coming and making that all that much worse and taking things from you. I think there should be a showdown.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.