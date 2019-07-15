The Walking Dead Crosses a Line with the Whisperers in Season 10

The Walking Dead Season 10 will cross the line with the Whisperers and pull back the fleshy masks of leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and towering enforcer Beta (Ryan Hurst).

Last season ended with the survivors forced to cross into Whisperer territory when navigating a dangerous blizzard, well aware of the killer warning issued by Alpha in the form of a border made from the decapitated heads of such allies as Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Henry (Matt Lintz).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The issue of the border, and the lines that are crossed, will play out on both sides of the conflict in Season 10.

“We’ll be telling more of [the Whisperers’] side of the story in season 10. We will get some interesting backstory, and some more insight into some more characters within that group,” showrunner Angela Kang divulged to EW.

“We will learn more about Alpha and Beta. They’ve got their own problems, too, within their group, so there will be some interesting back-and-forth between our two groups as they deal with this conflict at the border.”

Even following a multi-month time jump separating seasons 9 and 10, neighboring the unpredictable Whisperers is not a living situation that sits right with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and the other survivors.

“Obviously, we know that our people have crossed the border before. The border continues to be an issue, and as with borders in our world and in life, what is a border?” Kang added.

“It’s something where one group has said, ‘Hey, this is the border. Don’t cross.’ Our people are dealing with, ‘Do we live with that? Can we live with that? What does that mean?’ When they crossed the border at the end of last season, they discovered that the Whisperers weren’t there, or at least they think they’re not.”

After migrating to a warmer climate, the Whisperers return now that Virginia has thawed — but the ongoing conflict between the two groups hasn’t grown any less icy.

“There are some pretty strange and interesting things that happen around that story having to do with those lines, and whether you can cross them, and what happens when you’re caught,” Kang teased.

“And of course, Samantha Morton as Alpha, and Ryan Hurst as Beta — they are so great. We love them as people, and as performers I think they bring so much to those roles. So I’m really, really excited for the audience to see what they’re bringing to this season because there’s much more to explore with them.”

AMC will premiere the first look at The Walking Dead Season 10 Friday, July 19 during its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of the season’s October premiere.