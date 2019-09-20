Daryl and Negan Face Off in New Look at The Walking Dead Season 10

A new photo released ahead of The Walking Dead Season 10 shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) coming face-to-face when the ex-Savior leader, still serving a lengthy jail sentence within the walls of Alexandria, is temporarily released from his cell to perform chores. Now allowed some small freedoms following his selfless rescue of Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) during a vicious blizzard, Negan struggles to find his place within a community that largely still views him as the enemy; as paranoia and suspicions raised by the nearby threat of the Whisperers seep into Alexandria, Negan is wary about being grouped in the same category as the skin-wearing killers commanded Alpha (Samantha Morton).

When the conflict with the Whisperers worsens, Alexandria might be forced to unleash Negan in the fight against their deadliest enemies yet. Previewing Season 10 at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Reedus teased Daryl and Negan “might need each other” despite Daryl’s history as one of Negan’s abused prisoners when the former villain commanded the Saviors and the Sanctuary.

“I like what Jeffrey’s doing with the character this year. It’s a completely different character than we’ve seen before,” Reedus said. “I think there’s a mutual understanding between those two characters. I think they might need each other at some point. It’s such a weird world, ’cause some of the bad guys are the good guys, and the good guys are the bad guys, and everybody thinks they’re doing the right thing. I mean, we’ve all killed people. We’ve all done crazy things, so maybe there will be a time where we need him.”

It’s “big, bald badass” Alpha who “might be the reason” Daryl and Negan team up, Reedus added. The unlikely pairing of Daryl and Negan is “the direction we could be heading,” Morgan teased when speaking with ET at Comic-Con.

“I think the Whisperers are an enemy that’s all hands on deck, and I think that Daryl recognizes that. I think that these two characters may find a little bit of common ground within this world, which is kinda fun,” Morgan said. “But just able to work with him this year, it’s been a long time, and we’ve never really worked together. So to have a couple scenes together has been a joy.”

Reedus suggested the portmanteau “Degan” for the team up, while Morgan nominated “Naryl.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.