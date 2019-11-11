The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 7 Preview Released

AMC has published the preview for The Walking Dead 10×07, “Open Your Eyes.” Per its official synopsis: “Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uneasy; Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.” While Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) express skepticism over newly inducted Whisperer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) take a Whisperer hostage (James Parks) back to Alexandria, the result of their dangerous mission to find and then destroy Alpha’s walker horde. Carol claims she was spotted by the Whisperer, who will next be subjected to rough interrogation by Daryl.

During San Diego Comic-Con in July, Reedus admitted Carol “has been a real pain in my butt for Daryl this season,” telling Entertainment Tonight, “She’s a problem this year, you know what I’m saying?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carol is obsessed with getting revenge on Alpha to avenge murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz), whose death is impacting Carol in the form of self-destructive behaviors: she showed a reliance on keep-awake pills that produced disturbing hallucinations and she fired off a shot at Alpha during a meeting at the border where she discovered Henry’s decapitated head. Now she’s abducted a Whisperer after lying to Daryl, who worries Carol’s actions could put the already fragile communities in greater danger.

Their longtime friendship “gets really complicated this year,” Reedus said during an appearance at ACE Comic Con Midwest in October.

“If you look at all the things that have happened to Carol, she’s lost so much, you know? And she’s become very damaged because of it,” he said. “So there’s a lot of that kind of relationship this year.”

Showrunner Angela Kang previously noted Carol’s decision-making would continue to influence the story and other characters as Season 10 unfolds.

“For Carol, the stakes are so high for her because of what happened to her son, and I think in this episode what we’re really seeing — and Melissa McBride just portrays the role so beautifully — it’s just the depth of her grief and pain and how much of it she’s been hiding away from everybody else in the group,” Kang told EW after episode 10×03, “Ghosts.”

“And that comes bubbling up to the surface in a couple of really key moments, such as when she’s at the border with Alpha,” Kang said. “When somebody is going through that much pain, and when they have such a burning desire to have revenge, and when she really wants to see Alpha pay for her sins, that’s going to have a big impact on all our people in various ways.”

The Walking Dead 10×07, “Open Your Eyes,” premieres Sunday, Nov. 17 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.