The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode Titles and Synopsis Revealed

The titles for the first eight episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 have made their way online. If accurate, the titles and synopsis attached to them might contain potential spoilers for the upcoming batch of episodes, so consider this a warning.

The first five episodes of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season, the titles are available with a synopsis for each. Episodes 10×06 through the mid-season ten finale only have titles. AMC has not yet sent out advanced copies of the first Season 10 episodes for review but is set to host a premiere event on September 23 in Hollywood. Following the event, fans can expect the first reactions if nothing comes earlier.

Check out the titles and synopsis for The Walking Dead Season 10 episodes below…

10×01: Lines We Cross

The Oceanside group continues to train in case the Whisperers return.

The origin of Alpha and Beta’s bond is revealed as the Whisperers gather and prepare herds

The threat of the Whisperers return leads to a paranoia sweeping over Alexandra

Still paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan

Supplies go missing from Hilltop; Negan is idolized by an Alexandrian; Ezekiel holds a secret

10×07: Open your Eyes

10×08: The World Before

The two biggest question marks seem to come from Episode 10×05. With Negan being “idolized by an Alexandrian,” one can only assume that his relationship with Judith has strengthened. “Ezekiel holds a secret,” is more intriguing, though it may be in reference to him making a radio communication with survivors outside of the Alexandria and Hilltop communities. Season 9 ended with his radio receiving a mysterious transmission. Should he adopt Eugene’s story from Robert Kirkman’s comics, the former King of the Kingdom might just be making new friends over the radio and not telling anyone about them.

The absence of Michonne from each of the synopsis might take a bit of their credibility away as the character is poised for an important arc in Danai Gurira’s final season on the series. These titles and synopsis may very well change before the episodes debut.

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.