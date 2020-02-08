The Walking Dead Fans Debate If Carol Deserves Blame for Cave Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead fans debate if Carol (Melissa McBride) deserves blame for the perilous situation facing the heroes in the midseason premiere, “Squeeze,” set to resolve the months-long cliffhanger that ended the first half of the season. Obsessed with carrying out her vendetta against Alpha (Samantha Morton) over the murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz), Carol was goaded into a chase by the Whisperer leader that ended with herself, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) falling into a trap that left the survivors staring down the thousands of walkers belonging to the Whisperer horde.

A poll conducted on live aftershow Talking Dead following the midseason finale determined 90% of fans were against Carol’s actions, and a new discussion sparked by the official Walking Dead AMC Twitter account asks: “Would you blame Carol for her actions?” Attached is a teary admission from Carol, who says she “didn’t mean for any of this to happen” — something that won’t satisfy every member of the group now trapped in a cave.

“No. Carol is the best,” reads a tweet from @Monikinhavargas. “She acts. She fights. She saves and saved people. She is the queen.” Agreeing, @JulieAnn0720 writes, “She ran after the person who killed her son and many of her friends and put their heads on spikes.”

User @IPunchedCupid argues Carol is to blame, writing, “100% gotta take responsibility for your poor actions. They teach you that in kindergarten.” Writes @KimBird11148826, “Yep I blame the selfish Carol for her own actions.”

Would you blame Carol for her actions? #TWD Let us know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ph1kXyeCQu — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 8, 2020

Daryl pleaded with Carol to stop risking herself to get to Alpha, a conversation they’ll have again when we next see the longtime best friends in “Squeeze.” As he tells her, “We don’t fight for revenge. We fight for our future.”

“If you look at all the things that have happened to Carol, she’s lost so much, you know? And she’s become very damaged because of it,” Reedus said of Daryl and Carol’s “really complicated” relationship during an October convention appearance. “So there’s a lot of that kind of relationship this year.”

I blame the writers 😂 ..but I love the writers just like I love Carol. See? People can do things you don’t agree w/ but you understand their motives.



Let’s not forget that Carol is doing this alone & sacrificing herself. Daryl is the one who got everyone yeeted into the hole. — Jennnnn ☕️ (@ZedWordJen) February 8, 2020

I understand why she’s doing what she’s doing but that doesn’t mean she can’t take the blame for her actions. — Nintendo Dias (@Nintendo_Dias) February 8, 2020

Carol has time and time again saved & broken her own heart to protect this group. Atp the guilt arc is just as tiresome as her being constantly branded selfish/blamed for everything when others who’ve done the same and worse with nothing close to her shown turmoil get a free pass — Vanna 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Kiburi21) February 8, 2020

No. Carol is the best. She acts. She fights. She saves and saved people. She is the queen. #TeamCarolQueen 👑🏹🗡🔥 pic.twitter.com/tgl2Pu2A00 — Mônica Mel Mcbride (@Monikinhavargas) February 8, 2020

100% gotta take responsibility for your poor actions. They teach you that in kindergarten. — Jack Jack (@IPunchedCupid) February 8, 2020

Yes, but I understand her motive and forgive her. — janet The Rock Chalk Queen (@ks_jhawk) February 8, 2020

Never ! Carol is the best ❤️❤️ — The Walking Dead Forever Caryl (@vertigemylene) February 8, 2020

The answer is definitely no.

They live in the Apocalypse & they’re surrounded by danger all the time.

Carol have always try her best to protect & save this group… without restrictions. Often getting hurt & being heartbroken in the process. And she’s far from being selfish. — 🐨 Marlène Laplume 🌏🌎🌍✨ #Peachy (@Mariloune) February 8, 2020

if they’re her actions then who else would you blame? pic.twitter.com/GStq93iRps — [clownshít] ᱬ (@jesuschrispt) February 8, 2020

Yeah, she’s so focused on her desire for revenge that she’s losing her mind because she’s not thinking. Alpha’s playing on her feelings, which is her weakness. — 𝐋𝐞𝐧𝐚 (@MichonneLincoln) February 8, 2020

No I don’t. She ran after the person who killed her son and many of her friends and put their heads on spikes. I’m not sure how 5 other people just blindly tumbled into the hole. One or two maybe, but why didn’t #5 stop running when he heard everyone else falling? — Julie (@JulieAnn0720) February 8, 2020

No never. Her son was murdered in the most brutal way possible & then his murderer taunted her about it. Not only that, but no one else is doing anything about Alpha & the Whisperers. She grieving & angry & also trying to protect her family. Don’t blame her in the slightest. — Nikki (@LilyVLove) February 8, 2020

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.