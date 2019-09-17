The Walking Dead Season 10 to Feature More Flashbacks

The Walking Dead is cruising into its tenth season in October. The AMC series is showing no interest in slowing down as it charges toward a massive future. While the series is taking place more than 6 years after Rick Grimes flew away in a helicopter and in an uncertain setting in relation to the start of the zombie apocalypse, the future for the series will also be comprised a bit in its past. Season 10 of The Walking Dead will feature more flashbacks for the series, just as Season 9 did and its Fear the Walking Dead spinoff did in its best season.

“Yes, I will say that there’s some flashbacks this season,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “One of the things we were kind of dealing with in the season has to do with illusion and people’s fears and what’s real, what’s not, the weight of the past on people. So, we’ll definitely see some windows into the past that kind of shed light on the present. It should be interesting.”

In Season 9, the AMC series dedicated almost an entire episode to flashbacks revealing how Samantha Morton’s Alpha became the terrifying leader of the Whisperers seen throughout the season. Furthermore, another episode heavy on flashbacks told the story of how Alexandria became so closed off to the outside world with a story centered around Michonne and Daryl. Where and when the flashbacks will be set in Season 10 is an interesting mystery, going beyond the history of the Whisperers and Siddiq struggling with the moments leading up to the infamous pike sequence. “There is some other stuff going on,” Kang says. “There’s some pretty cool stuff, I think.”

Of course, a new season also means a new title sequence, which fans can look forward to analyzing for clues in regards to what’s to come. “While there will not be as drastic a change in season 10, there will be some tweaks for the new season,” Kang says. “For the title sequence, we did our big change for the previous season since that was the time-jump season and there was so much that changed. There will be some new stuff for title sequences, but I’ll say that it’s not going to be as drastic a shift as we made when we jumped time.”

In conclusion: “Yeah, there will be some fun little Easter eggs and things that are new within the titles.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on AMC at 9pm ET on October 6.