The Walking Dead Showrunner Says More Daryl and Connie Still Ahead in Season 10

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang says ‘Donnie,’ the fan-favorite pairing of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff), spend more time together in Season 10. Donnie shared a moment in the Season 10 premiere, which revealed Daryl is learning sign language to better communicate with Connie, who is deaf. Paired up in Season 9, Daryl and Connie formed a tight unit with Dog, defecting Whisperer Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz). With the fight against Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers renewed following the survivors’ trespass into enemy territory, Donnie looks to get another chance to shine in the coming Whisperer War.

“Well, I think Daryl and Connie, it’s been really fun writing scenes for those two,” showrunner Angela Kang said on Talking Dead following Sunday’s Season 10 premiere. “I think Norman and Lauren, who plays Connie, they’re both great together and have a really fun chemistry. I can’t really say what’s gonna happen, I’ll just say there is more Daryl and Connie, and they’re amazing together.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Reedus said Daryl, now acting in a leadership role, is looking to better communicate with Connie and sister Kelly (Angel Theory) — whose hearing is worsening — as both are members of the militia formed in defense against the Whisperers.

“I think it’s great that you see Daryl trying to learn new things and learn how to communicate,” Reedus said. “Both of those characters could definitely help us and so, you know, let’s communicate. And both those actresses are such good actresses, it’s fun. There’s been some ASL that I’ve messed up on set and said a dirty word here or there by accident and they’re like, ‘No,’ and I’m like, ‘What’d I do?’ And they’re like, ‘It’s down here, it’s not up here!’”

Daryl will spend much of his time this season with his best friend, the newly single Carol (Melissa McBride), and the star in recent weeks said Season 10 has “a little bit to say” on a potential ‘Caryl’ romance. With fans calling for a Donnie romance, could we see the long loveless Daryl at the center of a love triangle?

“I think they both are surprised at how well they work together,” Ridloff said when addressing Connie’s dynamic with Daryl during an appearance at PaleyFest Los Angeles in March. “Both of them are leaders … And obviously we don’t talk much, obviously, I guess I didn’t have to say that [laughs]. So I do think that we definitely make sense as a team and as a duo.”

Reedus, mostly avoiding the question, would only say Daryl “has to respect” any potential romantic partner. “I think he has a lot of respect for her, he admires her, for sure,” he said.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.