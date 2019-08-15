The Walking Dead: New Season 10 Photos Welcome Rosita’s Baby

New photos published by AMC Thursday reveal a closer look at the newest addition to The Walking Dead Family.

Baby Socorro — nicknamed Coco — is the daughter of Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Siddiq (Avi Nash). “Uncles” Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) help raise the child as part of a “love quadrangle” revolving around Rosita.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we were naming the baby for the show, I called up Christian, who plays Rosita, and was like, ‘Hey, what do you think Rosita would name this baby? Just curious,’” showrunner Angela Kang revealed on Talking Dead‘s Season 10 preview special. “She said there’s a family name in her family, Socorro, and several women in her family have had that name, and they’re always nicknamed ‘Coco.’ She’s like, ‘I think that would be a cool name for the baby.’”

In Spanish, Socorro means “help” or “relief.”

“We all loved it, and thought that was kind of the perfect name,” Kang added. “It’s cute, but also, you can be like, ‘Don’t f— with Coco.’”

When The Walking Dead returns, it’s after a multi-month time jump skipping past much of Rosita’s Season 9 pregnancy.

“On the show we all have these children right, these babies, and so we can kind of mark time by the progress of pregnancies and babies,” Kang said. “So we’re gonna start with Rosita’s baby has been born, the love quadrangle is happily co-parenting — or weirdly parenting — Eugene, who has nothing to do with the situation, is in there. So we’ve started with a little bit of a time jump, and things are a little different.”

McDermitt said on Talking Dead Eugene sees the “cool” Siddiq as a threat but considers Gabriel, Rosita’s romantic partner, as his romantic rival. McDermitt hypothesized during a convention appearance earlier this year it was going to “take a lot for him to move off Rosita.”

“Eugene just feels like he’s the boyfriend,” McDermitt said at Walker Stalker Con London. “He feels like he has a place within this dynamic, that is not awkward to him, even though it is pretty awkward to the three of them.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.