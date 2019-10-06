The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere: Lines We Cross

The long wait for a new episode of The Walking Dead is officially over. Season 10 is upon us and will begin airing new episodes beginning with Sunday night’s Season 10 premiere. As the story goes, Alpha and her terrifying group of Whisperers infiltrated the Alexandria community’s family and kidnapped a handful of them for an execution and message. After several characters’ heads were found on pikes, it was clear that the survivors were dealing with a foe unlike any put before them in the past. Moving forward, the Whisperer War is set to begin on the AMC series, adapting a popular arc from Robert Kirkman’s comics.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×01 is titled, “Lines We Cross.” The official synopsis for Lines We Cross reads, “We pick back up with the group in Oceanside continuing to train in case The Whisperers return. Tensions are high as our heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.” It is directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Angela Kang.

“I think we are so inspired by the amazing cast that we have and so it’s really a desire as, you know, we start from the position of fans ourselves when we’re writing the show and it’s like, ‘Okay, what’s cool stuff that we can do with these characters?’” Kang told ComicBook.com at The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere event. “‘What directions can we take them in that we haven’t seen?’ And then it’s just we feel our way through it and we definitely wanted this to be a season that’s exciting and scary, lots of good, classic horror hopefully that people like, and it’s just been really fun for us to work on.”

The upcoming season will continue to explore character-driven moments, following up the impressive precedent set by Kang’s first season as showrunner in Season 9. For example, Daryl Dixon will continue to be at the forefront after being pushed away from centerstage in Seasons 7 and 8. “We did season nine and they gave me a lot to do and it’s panned out for us,” Daryl actor Norman Reedus said. “Nine was a great season. It’s wild because I feel like Norman, you know with all the great actors and actresses that have been on this show, Daryl carried sort of the weight of these ghosts that have taught him certain things into the show and the things he learned from Herschel, things he learned from Rick, they’re sort of helping him make decisions in this new season and I feel it as Norman. I feel I want to do an good job because of how hard those guys worked and they said you know, set the rules. Alpha comes knocking on the door and she’s like, ‘I want my daughter, who’s the leader here?’ And I’m visiting and nobody says anything and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll talk to her.’ It’s like that a lot, it sort of mirrors life.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.