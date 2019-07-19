The Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special Announced

AMC will air The Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special Sunday, August 11 following the mid-season 5 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, it was learned at San Diego Comic-Con Friday.

The network will also host “10 weeks of reveals,” where TWD‘s social media channels will premiere new photos, behind the scenes content and more in the lead up to Season 10.

“Things are going to pick up with a little bit more of a time passage, not a giant one like we’ve had, but winter will be over and people will be going to be in a different emotional space,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW of the coming season opener, due out Oct. 6.

“I’m working on the premiere, and we’re gonna, I don’t know… I’m crazy. I was like, ‘Let’s just do snow’ [in the Season 9 finale] which is actually impossible to do. So so there’s other stuff in [the Season 10 premiere] where I’m like, I must be psychotic, because let’s just do more stuff we’ve never done on this show that feels impossible. That’s part of the fun of the show.”

As the survivors’ conflict against the Whisperers worsens, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride) and their allies will confront their trauma, paranoia and PTSD inflicted in part by these camouflaged new enemies, who have already claimed the lives of Jesus (Tom Payne), Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Henry (Matt Lintz) and others.

“We’re also having a lot of fun with the fact that the last time our people were in a war, it was automatic weapons and gunfire, but we’re just not really in that period of time anymore. So we’re working on some battle stuff that is unlike anything we’ve done on the show, which I’m super-excited about,” Kang said when detailing the unique angle coming to TWD Season 10.

“[Director and executive producer Greg Nicotero] has been in rehearsals for some stuff we’re about to shoot that I think is pretty cool. That’s some of the stuff that look-wise, feel-wise is unique to the start of season 10.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special airs Sunday, August 11, ahead of the Season 10 premiere Oct. 6 on AMC.