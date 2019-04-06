‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Production Start Date Reportedly Revealed

The Walking Dead Season Ten will launch production May 6, THEGWW reports.

Veteran writer-producer and Season Nine showrunner Angela Kang returns with Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, and Danai Gurira back as stars. Longtime producer-director and special effects makeup guru Greg Nicotero is back as executive producer, alongside Scott Gimple and series veteran Gale Anne Hurd.

Due out in October, Season Ten will be the last for Gurira, who is suspected to be transitioning to the movie side of the franchise to be led by Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln. Gurira was last reported to be appearing as Michonne in just a “handful” of episodes interspersed throughout this next season.

Though Lincoln has permanently exited the mothership television series, according to chief content officer and franchise architect Gimple, Lincoln will revisit the show he headlined for nearly nine full seasons when he makes his first behind the camera effort on this series in the coming episodes. Also slated for director duty on a Season Ten episode is former Abraham Ford star Michael Cudlitz, who made his directorial debut with Season Nine episode 907, “Stradivarius.”

Season Nine, which ended March 31 with its first-ever snow-covered episode, wrapped as the best-received season in the series’ almost nine-year history: on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Walking Dead Season Nine earned a record high of 90 percent. Despite a glowing reception from critics and audiences alike, Season Nine also saw an all-time series low in live viewer ratings with the traumatic episode 915 as well as the least-watched season finale in series history.

Season Ten is expected to see the return of Maggie star Lauren Cohan, who exited as a series regular early on in Season Nine. This next season will continue the survivors’ strife against Alpha (Samantha Morton), Beta (Ryan Hurst), and the Whisperers, who claimed a slew of victims, including Jesus (Tom Payne), Tara (Alanna Masterson), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), and Henry (Matt Lintz).

“Things are going to pick up with a little bit more of a time passage, not a giant one like we’ve had, but winter will be over and people will be going to be in a different emotional space,” Kang recently told EW of the coming season premiere, which could touch on the radio mystery teased in the closing seconds of the Nine finale.

“I’m working on the premiere, and we’re gonna, I don’t know… I’m crazy. I was like, ‘Let’s just do snow’ which is actually impossible to do. So so there’s other stuff in [the Season Ten premiere] where I’m like, I must be psychotic, because let’s just do more stuff we’ve never done on this show that feels impossible. That’s part of the fun of the show.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its tenth season this October.

