‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Begins Production With Daryl/Carol Set Photo

The Walking Dead has officially begun production on its tenth season. To celebrate the first day back in Georgia with the gang all at work again, Norman Reedus took to Instagram to share a photo from the set.

On the heels of Daryl and Carol finally getting more time together towards the end of Season Nine, it appears the next batch of episodes will only continue to build their relationship from the jump. Reedus and Melissa McBride are shooting a scene together for Season 10’s first episode in what Reedus dubs “Day 1” of Season 10 production.

Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus at PaleyFest in Los Angeles earlier this year characterized the last two episodes of Season Nine as “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots,” explaining, “There was a war… now the two teams are going at each other. It does feel like a western.” And after the penultimate Season Nine episode, which some stars likened to Game of Thrones‘ infamous Red Wedding massacre, characters previously believed safe find themselves in greater danger than ever before.

On the heels of the devastating massacre which saw the Whisperers putting nearly a dozen heads on pikes, Carol has been changed once again following another tragic loss. As a result, she may rely on Daryl to help bring her back to her strong, protective self. However, in the past, Carol has taken it upon herself to be the one rescuing others, so the dynamic between the characters and their own individual arcs will be interesting.

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2.