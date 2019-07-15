The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases Season 10 Time Jump Brings “Unexpected” Developments

Some time will have passed between seasons 9 and 10 of The Walking Dead, a period in which the survivors have undergone “unexpected” changes caused in part by the horrific discovery made in the penultimate episode of last season.

“We’re passing a few months, probably. I feel like we mark time on the show based on the children. So we saw Rosita (Christian Serratos) pretty heavily pregnant at the end of last year, and I’ll say that that state has changed. A little time has passed,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“They’ve been living with some of the Whisperers’ rules, and we’ll see that some things have changed and some people have done some unexpected things in the time that has passed to deal with the trauma at the end of last season.”

Beyond that conflict with the walker skin-wearing Whisperers — who last menaced Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the communities when leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) ordered the gruesome executions of nearly a dozen victims, including interim Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz) — Season 10 will continue to unravel the mystery behind the unidentified voice who made radio contact with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) in the final seconds of the Season 9 closer.

“Obviously, there are some problems to be worked out with the Whisperers, these crazy neighbors that come in and out and cause chaos in their world,” Kang previously told EW.

“That’s something to play out, and obviously there will be other storylines that are kind of intersecting with all of this. It’s always fun to have more than one thing going on at once. We’ll find out how this radio voice, what they have to do with our people and their world. We’re having fun working on the pieces of this season, so hopefully it will go well. I’m knocking on a lot of wood.”

Kang also hopes to outdo the Season 9 finale, which for the first time in show history found the survivors battling a vicious blizzard.

“I’m working on the premiere, and we’re gonna, I don’t know… I’m crazy. I was like, ‘Let’s just do snow’ which is actually impossible to do,” Kang said of the coming season opener.

“So so there’s other stuff in [the Season 10 premiere] where I’m like, I must be psychotic, because let’s just do more stuff we’ve never done on this show that feels impossible. That’s part of the fun of the show.”

AMC will premiere the first look at The Walking Dead Season 10 Friday, July 19 during its Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Season 10 is due out this October.