The Walking Dead Season 10 Trailer Coming Tomorrow

The Walking Dead is set to release a full trailer for the six bonus episodes which have been added to the show’s tenth season. The Walking Dead Season 10 was subjected to a delay in airing its finale episode, one which was originally scheduled for April of 2020 and found itself pushed back to October of 2020. A delay to production prompted the super-sized eleventh (and final) season of The Walking Dead to begin production in early 2021, with the new episodes set to begin airing in October. As a means to fill the void of where a new season of The Walking Dead would begin, AMC is releasing six bonus episodes beginning in February.

“It’s in the aftermath of 10A and 10B. It is a part of that story. It’s connected to all that,” The Walking Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple told ComicBook.com. “Even like ‘Here’s Negan’ obviously has to do with Negan’s backstory, but even then, that is directly connected to the story coming out of season 10. These episodes, I mean… There were six episodes, six weeks. They were written in a… We had to go right at it. Angela [Kang], the staff, some writers from the past, from Walking Dead past, some people who came back to actually work on them. Everybody just gave it their all. And like Fear the Walking Dead, they’re concentrated stories because they’re shot in a way where we only have a couple of characters that we’re focusing on.”

AMC released an official teaser video for the trailer which will be released on Thursday. See it in the tweet below!

The first look of the new #TWD episodes drops tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3uIXtRspp7 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 20, 2021

“I just love those kind of stories,” Gimple said of thee anthology-typ of of format which Season 10C is going to feature. “It’s weird, for all of the intensity and fire that was under everyone to turn out as well, they’re amazing in that ‘Here’s Negan’ is an incredible episode. It’s really strange, the circumstances, how this all came together, but these six episodes are gonna be something that I think people are gonna really, really enjoy.”

