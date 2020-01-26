The Walking Dead Fans Think a Major Character Is Rising From the Dead in New Trailer

Some Walking Dead fans are speculating killed off fan-favorites like Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), Jesus (Tom Payne), Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) could be the owner of a hand seen bursting out of a grave in the newest trailer for the second half of Season 10. Despite the fan fervor stirred over the suspected zombified hand breaking through dirt in the Alexandria graveyard, the real answer is much more sinister.

The hand certainly doesn’t belong to either Abraham or Glenn, both bludgeoned to death by a baseball bat-wielding Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) more than eight years before present action in Season 10. Not only would the damage to Abe and Glenn’s heads prevent them from reanimating as walkers, but both men are buried at the Hilltop colony.

Similarly, Carl has been dead for nearly eight years: The Walking Dead jumped 18 months into the future in-between Seasons 8 and 9, and jumped another six years towards the end of Season 9 Episode 5. Even more months passed between Seasons 9 and 10, as evidenced by the largely skipped over pregnancy of Rosita (Christian Serratos). Carl was forced to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head when suffering from an incurable walker bite.

Jesus was buried at the Hilltop after he was stabbed and killed by a disguised Whisperer in Season 9 Episode 8. By the time of Season 10, Jesus has been dead for several months. The hand doesn’t belong to Siddiq (Avi Nash), who reanimated as a walker when he was choked to death by Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas). Siddiq’s corpse was ultimately stabbed in the brain and put down by Rosita.

The freshly dug grave belongs to Alexandria’s Cheryl (Rebecca Koon), the elderly patient who was asphyxiated by Dante when in his care. She was then buried by Dante, who made it possible for Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst) to sneak into Alexandria by exploiting a tunnel covered by a weathered RV:



In the RV, Beta opens a hatch and drops down below…



…and creeps into Alexandria by bursting out of the fresh grave dug by Dante, as evidenced by the same cross marker seen by Cheryl’s body…



… and the knife-wielding Beta is seen again inside one of Alexandria’s homes, possibly belonging to Michonne (Danai Gurira) and children Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ (Antony Azor).



Beta won’t be alone: Rosita can also be seen fending off a Whisperer intruder threatening baby Coco, indicating a coordinated attack on the unsuspecting community.

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.