The Walking Dead’s New Whisperer Is Cosplaying as a Dead Character

Photos featuring The Walking Dead Season 10 addition Gamma (Thora Birch) appear to show the Whisperer wearing the clothes of the murdered Enid (Katelyn Nacon).

Enid was one of the survivors abducted or lured away from the fair hosted by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) as a means of reunifying the splintered communities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Her final episode, 915, “The Calm Before,” revealed the captured Enid put up a fight before being murdered alongside nine others, including interim Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson), Alexandrian DJ (Matt Mangum) and Kingdom prince Henry (Matt Lintz).

The victims’ decapitated heads were then displayed on pikes marking the territory of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers, whose disgraceful show of force has left the survivors traumatized and suffering from paranoia and PTSD in Season 10.

Showrunner Angela Kang previously confirmed Enid’s fate as a victim of the Whisperers was “random.”

“Story-wise in this case, Alpha’s goal was to terrorize the communities and force them to comply with her rules,” Kang told Deadline in the wake of the gruesome murders.

“So there’s a mix of strategic murders, with Tara, random with Enid, and vengeance-driven with Henry.”

Gamma’s penchant for perverse cosplay is one of the few things known about this previously unseen Whisperer, whose special connection to Alpha will be revealed in Season 10.

“I’ll say that Gamma is another Whisperer. We find out some interesting story about who Gamma is, and who she’s close to in the camp,” Kang said at San Diego Comic-Con.

“Definitely Beta is not used to anybody else having a quote unquote name, since they don’t usually name themselves. Thora Birch is a wonderful addition to the cast this season. So many of us are such fans of her body of work, and so it’s been really great seeing her kind of rise into this very strange new role.”

The Walking Dead returns October 6 on AMC.