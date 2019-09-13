Creepy New The Walking Dead Season 10 Trailer Released

A new teaser trailer for Season 10 of The Walking Dead has been released, showcasing the Whisperers front and center. The teaser is being dubbed “the end of the world” teaser by fans of the AMC zombie series as the masked villains promise they are bringing just that to the post-apocalyptic series.

In the teaser which is now making the rounds on social, the survivors of Alexandria seem to be pushed to their limits as the menacing Whisperer group follows up their pike killing from Episode 9×15 which rounded out Season 9. Michonne, Aaron, Eugene, Carol, and Daryl are featured among others. However, Samantha Morton’s Alpha is narrating the creepy new tease with looks at Alpha and Beta spending time together as the upcoming episodes promise to explore their history.

Check out the creepy new teaser trailer for The Walking Dead Season 10 in the video above.

“The Walking Dead is a story that started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family,” the official synopsis for Season 10 of The Walking Dead reads. “That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. It is a tale of humankind and there are more stories to tell. It is now Spring, a few months after the end of Season 9, when our group of survivors dared to cross into Whisperer territory during the harsh winter. The collected communities are still dealing with the after effects of Alpha’s horrific display of power, reluctantly respecting the new borderlines being imposed on them, all while organizing themselves into a militia-style fighting force, preparing for a battle that may be unavoidable.

“But the Whisperers are a threat unlike any they have ever faced. Backed by a massive horde of the dead it is seemingly a fight they cannot win. The question of what to do and the fear it breeds will infect the communities and give rise to paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting that will test them as individuals and as a society. The very idea of whether civilization can survive in a world filled with the dead hangs in the balance.”

The Walking Dead returns for Season 10 on Sunday, October 6th on AMC.