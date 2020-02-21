You Can’t Miss a Single Episode of The Walking Dead Season 10B

You won’t want to miss any episodes from The Walking Dead‘s remaining half-season: all eight episodes are filled with events of “massive importance.” In the march towards the Whisperer War, pitting Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and the survivors against the walker and Whisperer forces commanded by Alpha (Samantha Morton), lines have been crossed on both sides, forcing Michonne (Danai Gurira) to set off on a dangerous mission in search of weapons — part of an exchange struck with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) — while Carol’s (Melissa McBride) efforts to locate and destroy Alpha’s zombie horde led to the precarious situation now facing our heroes in the midseason 10 premiere.

“We’re working on the last chapter in post-production right now. I hope it’s really exciting for the fans,” showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve really tried to deliver something that feels epic. I’ll say as a preview to getting towards the end, it gets really important to watch every episode, because as we get closer and closer to the finale, things of massive importance happen in every episode moving forward for now.”

During these momentous episodes, Kang added, “There is some stuff that could feel like a finale, smack in the middle of the run of the back half. So there’s some cool stuff.” For the season finale, airing April 12, “There’s some really big emotional important things that happen, as well as some new stuff, which will hopefully be surprising for people.”

All those key events will culminate in a season finale that ends on a cliffhanger leading into Season 11. Before then, when the actual Whisperer War gets underway, it makes for an action-packed and explosive half-season.

“It’s epic. It’s really big,” Kang previously told Insider of a vicious battle situated at Hilltop glimpsed in marketing materials. “I think it’s been really exciting for us. It’s very difficult to pull off. But I think when you promise a war with the mega horde, that’s filled with humans, you kind of got to deliver on something that feels really cool and big.”

There will be “lots of action to come,” spread across the back half of the season.

“I think there’s a really cool amount of epic action, as well as stuff that is perhaps in scope smaller, but in terms of consequences, massive. So just lots and lots to come,” Kang added. “[There’s] things that we haven’t quite done before in battle on the show. Stylistically, it’s different.”

New episodes of TWD Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.