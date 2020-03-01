The Walking Dead: Fast-Paced Season 10B Will Keep Ramping Up Until the End

A fast-paced second-half of The Walking Dead Season 10 will continue to ramp up through the season finale ominously titled “A Certain Doom.” In the march towards the Whisperer War, where the survivors’ militia-style fighting force will be forced to engage the skin-wearing Whisperers in battle, lines have been crossed on both sides: Alexandria infiltrator Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) murdered Siddiq (Avi Nash) before a group led by Daryl (Norman Reedus) trespassed into enemy territory seeking the walker horde amassed by Alpha (Samantha Morton). Carol’s (Melissa McBride) attempt to destroy the herd left Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) trapped in a cave behind enemy lines, leaving turned Alpha acolyte Gamma (Thora Birch) to approach the enemy Alexandria just as an imminent threat takes aim at the vulnerable community.

“As this is all starting to come to a head, the pace from episode to episode does pick up,” showrunner Angela Kang told The Hollywood Reporter of the half-season’s next seven episodes. “So many big things are happening. There’s some time passage in the back half, but all of it still feels like it’s going and going and going. All of these events feel interconnected to each other. It’s going to keep ramping up all the way to the end.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

That makes every remaining episode required viewing before the season concludes on April 12.

“We’re working on the last chapter in post-production right now. I hope it’s really exciting for the fans,” Kang previously told EW. “We’ve really tried to deliver something that feels epic. I’ll say as a preview to getting towards the end, it gets really important to watch every episode, because as we get closer and closer to the finale, things of massive importance happen in every episode moving forward for now.”

Kang also revealed the coming season finale, named after a key volume of the comic book, will end on a cliffhanger leading into Season 11. Audiences will have to tune in to learn if that means the just-in-time return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), the rescue of Connie and Magna, or the full reveal of a major community from the comics.

Spoilery episode synopses for the half-season tease what is still to come in the remainder of Season 10, including epic action and major deaths.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.