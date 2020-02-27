The Walking Dead Season 10B Episodes Get Spoilery Synopses

More spoilery synopses for the second half of The Walking Dead Season 10 have been revealed, hinting at major storylines involving Whisperer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the unseen survivor (voice of Margot Bingham) in contact with Eugene (Josh McDermitt). In the march towards the Whisperer War, Negan has seemingly fully given himself over to pack leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), while Eugene, having had his request to be rezoned into Love Town denied by Rosita (Christian Serratos), has temporarily relocated to Hilltop. It's there the tinkerer is holding secret conversations with a skittish woman from a so far unrevealed community who will go radio silent if she hears from anyone other than Eugene.

A previously released synopsis for 1011, "Morning Star," revealed the communities must decide whether to run or fight when faced with a threat from the Whisperers. According to new listings, the Hilltop-set battle advertised in trailers for the half-season will unfold as soon as episode 1012.

"With Negan's help, Alpha and the Whisperers attack Hilltop," reads the synopsis for 1012, "Walk With Us." What was once listed as episode 1012, "What We Become," is now listed as episode 1013. That episode is expected to be the last for Michonne star Danai Gurira.

Episode 1014, "Look at the Flowers," is suspected to put a heavy focus on Carol (Melissa McBride). Its newly released synopsis reads: "Everyone reckons with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene leads a trip to meet Stephanie."

The comic books revealed Eugene's radio contact as Stephanie, ambassador for a major new civilization encountered by the survivors. Photos published ahead of the half-season hinted at this trip taking the show on the road, with Eugene embarking on the trip alongside Hilltop leaders King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

This community could be the key to saving Ezekiel, who earlier this season confided in the now-dead Siddiq (Avi Nash) he's developed thyroid cancer.

In the comic books, the attack against Hilltop involved such major characters as Carl Grimes, who was nearly killed by the Whisperers' flaming arrows, and leader Maggie Rhee. Since Season 9, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has been away assisting Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) with a mysterious new community.

Showrunner Angela Kang has confirmed Maggie will return some time this half-season before Cohan rejoins as a series regular in Season 11. Most recently, Kang dropped a revealing tease when she hinted Maggie will re-enter the action in the "nick-of-time."

TWD next airs episode 1010, "Stalker," Sunday, March 1, at 9/8c on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.