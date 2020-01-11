The Walking Dead Star Warns Season 10B Is Scarier and More Shocking

Alpha actress Samantha Morton was “constantly shocked” by scripts for the second half of The Walking Dead Season 10, which promises to get even “scarier.” The remainder of the season starts where the midseason finale left off: Alpha duped Carol (Melissa McBride) into a chase that caused Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) to fall victim to a trap sprung by Alpha, who entered the winter hiatus victorious. The Alexandria and Hilltop heroes are boxed in below ground, swarmed by the thousands of walkers making up the Whisperers’ horde — and the worst is still is come.

“I think the fans love Alpha because in the comic book, she’s so iconic. And I think a female villain that kind of beats Negan at his game, really, is quite phenomenal,” Morton told Red Carpet News TV. “So for me, when I got the part, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna smash this and have the time of my life working with these people,’ and doing something I’ve never done before, and being allowed to do that. A girl from Nottingham going over to Georgia and playing Alpha, and being given that opportunity, was incredible.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asked to describe her favorite bit from Season 10, Morton said she couldn’t give that away — because it’s a major spoiler.

“We haven’t finished the season yet, so there’s lots more amazing things to come,” she said. “I was just constantly shocked reading the scripts thinking, ‘Really?! Oh my gosh.’ Just when you think it can’t get any more scarier, or any more ‘what?!’ — it does.”

The midseason premiere, appropriately titled “Squeeze,” is influenced by a horror movie — The Descent, about a group helplessly trapped in a cave filled with monsters — and Season 10B episode titles and credits reveal the episode was penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, scribe behind horrors Orphan and The Conjuring 2.

“I think this first half of the season, Alpha’s kind of won. It’s Alpha one, our group zero at this point,” executive producer Denise Huth said on a past episode of Talking Dead, where she teased what’s to come from Alpha’s missing daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and disillusioned Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch).

“I think it’ll be exciting coming back for the back half seeing how Lydia has run off on her own, we don’t know where she is, Gamma has learned that Lydia is alive, how is she going to react to that situation?” Huth continued. “Our characters are trapped in a cave. There’s a lot of question marks at the end of the midseason.”

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.