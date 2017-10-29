‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 2: The Damned

The eighth season of The Walking Dead continues on Sunday night as AMC will air the zombie drama’s next new episode.

Episode 8×02 of The Walking Dead is titled, “The Damned.” The official synopsis for The Damned reads, “The plan involving Alexandrians, Kingdommers and Hilltoppers unfolds. As Rick continues to fight, he encounters a familiar face.”

Several stories will be told throughout The Damned. While Rick ventures off on a mission with Daryl Dixon, one which was kicked off in the final moments of the Season 8 premiere, the rest of the communities and survivors will execute his plans. “It’s taken Rick Grimes eight years to come up with a good plan,” Rick actor Andrew Lincoln said. “Ladies and gentleman, this one is a goodie.”

Unlike the Episode 8×01 (Mercy), The Damned will follow only a present storyline, avoiding the many timelines teased one Sunday ago. Carol and Ezekiel will recover from their encounter with a grenade hurling Savior at an outpost while Aaron leads the charge with Alexandrians on another. Meanwhile, Morgan Jones carries out a mission at the satellite station alongside Jesus, Tara, Diane, and more survivors.

As for the “familiar face” Rick is on course to encounter, the quick suspicion is Heath’s return following his sudden disappearance early in Season 7, while others are hoping to see a certain face from earlier in the show.

While Negan will sit out Episode 8×02, his current scenario of being trapped in a trailer with Father Gabriel remains one of the most intriguing storylines for fans. Recent theories suggest Gabriel may be betraying Rick and the Alexandria groups in favor of surviving with the Saviors.

“He’s become an incredible confidant, and the most trusted member of the inner circle, I think, for Rick,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com of Father Gabriel. “He’s a man who will continue proving himself and his worth and he loves this man and regards him enormously. So I’m not sure when or if he will get news of what happens to the Father, but certainly it’s causing him enough consternation to want to hold, to want to stop a very intricate plan from moving forward.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.