‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 4: Some Guy

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

Episode 8×04 is titled, “Some Guy.” The official synopsis for Some Guy reads, “A new weapon in the Savior arsenal proves to be a giant hurdle as fighting continues between Rick’s forces and those of the Saviors.”

Picking up where Episode 8×03 left off, Some Guy will focus heavily on King Ezekiel’s group of soldiers in the aftermath of an ambush at a Savior outpost. The guns which Rick and Daryl’s group had been searching for were moved to the outpost, giving this group of Negan’s army an uexpected advantage over Ezekiel’s. In the final moment of Episode 8×03, several members of the Kingdom army were seen being shot, sacrificing themselves to protect King Ezekiel.

Carol was on hand for the slaughter but had walked away from the battlefield moments prior to the gunfire opening up on the group. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Melissa McBride shared a bit of Carol’s perspective heading into the new hour.

“She’s reserved because she understands,” McBride said. “She’s been through a little bit more outside the Kingdom walls than the King himself has, and while [Ezekiel is] very, very optimistic, he’s not giving up the fight in any way. That’s something that’s driving him is him optimism, so she’s not going to mess with that.”

As promised by showrunner Scott Gimple ahead of Season 8’s premiere, the new batch of episodes will steer clear of the “bottle episodes” by including more characters in each new installment. Rather than focusing entirely on Carol and Ezekiel’s journey, which will be a trying time for both characters, Episode 8×04 will feature characters outside of this faction of Rick’s army.

To watch the new episode of The Walking Dead online, head to AMC’s official website after it airs.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.