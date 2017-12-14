‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Do Carpool Karaoke Between Takes

Last week’s The Walking Dead midseason finale may have delivered a somber ending, but it looks like two of its stars had fun in between takes.

Katelyn Nacon, who plays Enid on the series, recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the series on her Twitter. In it, Nacon and her costar Ross Marquand perform a bit of “carpool karaoke”, singing Grease’s “You’re the One That I Want.”

Just a little carpool karaoke in the apacolypse between takes with @RossMarquand #twd #CarpoolKaraoke @JKCorden whole video this time pic.twitter.com/rqxKhmEpir — Katelyn Nacon (@katelynnacon) December 13, 2017

The video appears to have taken place in between one of Enid and Aaron’s scenes, in which they’re driving on a pretty risky trip to Oceanside. The suspense of that storyline aside, the pair’s behind-the-scenes duet is pretty adorable, especially with Marquand attempting to harmonize with Nacon’s melody.

This sort of upbeat sensibility might seem out of place for some Walking Dead fans especially those still reeling from that ending. But according to Nacon, the ultimate goal is for audiences to feel hopeful about Rick and the gang’s journey.

“Well, it’s still going to be sad,” Nacon told ComicBook.com back in October. “This is a pretty sad show, but I feel like there’s a lot more courage and hope just because going into this fight where we left off in season 7. They’re going to war, but I feel like there’s a lot more courage and a lot more hope that shows up in each character. They’re wanting to win this. They’re wanting to get over this, and I feel like each character is stronger in a way this season.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018.