Watch The First Scene From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale

The opening minutes from The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale have made their way online.

The scene was first released for AMC Premiere members, offering an exclusive look at the sixteenth episode of Season Eight. The finale, set to air for an additional ten minutes than the standard hour-long broadcast slot on Sunday night, is titled, “Wrath.” The official synopsis for Wrath reads, “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As promised, the All Out War story will come to a close in the Season Eight finale, but the drama begins with some emotional touches to start the episode. In the opening scene, Rick takes a moment to care for Gracie before coming across his own reflection in the mirror. Siddiq ultimately enters the room to offer her some baby formula.

Rick takes the opportunity to ask Siddiq how Carl ended up dying, asking him, “Please tell me.”

“My mother’s dead,” Siddiq tells him. “She was bit. I had to watch her die. Not long ago. She believed people, their souls are trapped in the bodies of the monsters. That killing the dead lets the living move on to an after life. Carl was taking me back to your community and I told him what my mother believed. We saw a few of the dead. He wanted to honor her. He was trying to show me that I could trust him. That’s how it happened. He died paying respects to a woman he never knew but it was dangerous. It was dangerous and I didn’t think about that. I should’ve. All that’s left of the people we lose, what was theirs, are their ideas.”

It’s a lot for Rick to take in. He thanks Siddiq and makes his exit.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.