‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale: Wrath

AMC will air the Season Eight finale of The Walking Dead on Sunday night at 9 pm ET.

The finale, set to air for an additional ten minutes than the standard hour-long broadcast slot on Sunday night, is titled, “Wrath.” The official synopsis for Wrath reads, “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.” Based on the photos and previews for the episode released by AMC, many (if not all) of the show’s characters will be present.

Check out photos from Episode 8×16 in the gallery below.

Perhaps the most shocking photo of all is the return of Carl Grimes in younger form, which is certainly a flashback to his pre-apocalyptic life with Rick Grimes. It seems to be the moments which were described by Carl in his letter to Rick, in which they walked around the neighborhood to farms and encountered some friendly cows. It will be a touching scene, no doubt.

“This finale, it was unbelievable,” Dwight actor Austin Amelio told ComicBook.com. “I can’t wait for you guys to see it. It really is. There’s a lot of things in this finale that get tied up. I know, for me, some of my favorite scenes that I’ve shot since I’ve been on the show are in this finale.”



Of course, Dwight could possibly be in much better shape had he not snitched on Simon in Episode 8×15. As Simon attempted to overthrow Negan, Dwight elected to tell the Savior leader in an effort to have Simon killed. It was successful but only lead to Dwight’s betrayal of Negan being also revealed. Amelio, however, admits “Simon’s a maniac,” and says his character made the right move.

“Dwight is pretty intentioned on following through with his plan so I think siding with Simon would’ve messed all of that up. I don’t think he regrets it at all. It sucks he got caught but there’s nothing he could really do about that. I don’t think he had any idea that Laura was gonna be in his room waiting for him. S— happens, I guess.”

Immediately following The Walking Dead Season Eight finale, the story will continue with Fear the Walking Dead. Kicking off the crossover event, Lennie James will appear on the sibling series as Morgan Jones, where he will continue to reprise the role for at least the entirety of Fear‘s fourth season.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.