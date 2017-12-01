Kevin Smith Reveals His ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Predictions

Filmmaker and The Walking Dead fan Kevin Smith visited the Talking Dead couch Sunday where host Chris Hardwick asked the Clerks and Supergirl director what he thinks is still ahead on the second half of season 8, as the alliance between Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom continues to wage All Out War against Negan and the Saviors.

“I gotta imagine Negan’s gotta drop, sooner or later. And I imagine that’s gonna happen sooner than sooner than we would imagine,” Smith answered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I know I should be going with something creative and funny, but I’ve thought about this a lot because this is the war season, like this is the season [adapting] All Out War, so you know there’s gonna be one winner. I don’t think they’re gonna stretch this out into season 9. So I would imagine you’re gonna see a lot of the Saviors fall, I imagine we’re gonna lose some people that we love — nobody on this couch, he lied — but I think, yeah, I think that’s where we’re going.”

Smith shared the couch with The Walking Dead veteran Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, and newcomer Avi Nash, who plays Siddiq. Both actors kept mum regarding Smith’s prediction.

The hockey jersey-sporting orator singled out the Scavengers and Jadis, who took Alexandria leader Rick Grimes hostage in 8×06, telling him he “talks too much.”

“I hope they get rid of those garbage people, though,” Smith added. “They disturb me. I don’t like anybody that’s like, ‘He talks too much.’ Because I know I talk more than Rick, so if they think that’s a lot…”

“You really want to win the season for me,” Smith said, “bring back Shiva.”

Rick’s dilemma will continue in episode 8×07, “Time for After,” which will continue Rick’s layered plan and test Eugene’s loyalty to Negan and the Saviors.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

The Walking DeadSunday at 9PM EST on AMC

ComicBook Composite

87.05

All-Time Comic TV Shows #5

Average rating

All-Time Rated #4

4.16/5 from 2,127 users