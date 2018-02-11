‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Synopses Tease Heartbreaking Discoveries, Strangers, and All out War

New synopses for the upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead tease big things to come, including “All Out War.”

Zap2It has revealed the synopses for episodes 12 through 16 of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 12 teases, “Hilltop’s leadership faces a difficult dilemma after the arrival of unexpected visitors; Rick comes face to face with an adversary.”

Episode 13’s synopsis reads, “Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop and the community is thrust into action; heartbreaking discoveries are made.”

In episode 14, “A Heaps prisoner makes a discovery; Carol searches for someone in the nearby forest; Rick and Morgan find themselves in the company of strangers.”

Episode 15’s synopsis reads, “With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.”

Finally, episode 16’s synopsis reads, “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.”

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln has teased that this season’s remaining episodes will include a sad farewell for Carl Grimes, played by Chandler Riggs.

“I’m not going to lie to you, that was sad,” Lincoln said. “The beautiful thing is it’s what we rarely do in our show — we actually give the opportunity for a goodbye. It was unusual in that regard. Usually, things happen and people are ripped from you in this world that we inhabit. Thankfully, there was some sense of catharsis on this one, because we got to leave it all out on the screen. I thought [actor] Chandler [Riggs] did a remarkable job, as he always has done, but particularly in this episode.

“It’s a very sad farewell. And a farewell that I never thought would happen. Neither did most of the rest of the cast, I would imagine.”

The second half of the season will also lead to the new season of Fear the Walking Dead that follows.

“This half of Season Eight leads directly into Fear the Walking Dead Season Four, which will shake that show in a majorly cool way,” The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman said. “So make sure you hang around for that.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 5.