‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Reveals First Season 10 Premiere Details

The Walking Dead will continue to do things its never done when the hit zombie drama returns for its tenth season in October, promises showrunner Angela Kang.

“Things are going to pick up with a little bit more of a time passage, not a giant one like we’ve had, but winter will be over and people will be going to be in a different emotional space,” Kang told EW of the coming season premiere in the wake of Season Nine’s wintery finale.

“I’m working on the premiere, and we’re gonna, I don’t know… I’m crazy. I was like, ‘Let’s just do snow’ which is actually impossible to do. So so there’s other stuff in [the Season Ten premiere] where I’m like, I must be psychotic, because let’s just do more stuff we’ve never done on this show that feels impossible. That’s part of the fun of the show.”

The survivors will continue to navigate the threat of the Whisperers, steered by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and lieutenant Beta (Ryan Hurst), as more light is shed on their personal histories.

“Obviously, there are some problems to be worked out with the Whisperers, these crazy neighbors that come in and out and cause chaos in their world,” Kang said. “That’s something to play out, and obviously there will be other storylines that are kind of intersecting with all of this. It’s always fun to have more than one thing going on at once. We’ll find out how this radio voice, what they have to do with our people and their world. We’re having fun working on the pieces of this season, so hopefully it will go well. I’m knocking on a lot of wood.”

Season Nine ended with a significant plot twist, a mystery that will continue to unfold amid the worsening conflict with the Whisperers.

“It’s looking ahead like the post-credits thing for a Marvel movie or something,” Kang said of the closing scene that showed King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) signing off a long-range radio just moments before making contact with a mysterious voice.

“But it’s definitely something that I’m sure people will speculate about. We welcome that speculation. The world of The Walking Dead, it keeps opening up, so who’s out there? What do they want? How will they interact? Whatever it is, it is something that will turn the story in hopefully a satisfying and interesting way.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for its Season Ten premiere in October.