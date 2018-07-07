‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Is Maggie Still Pregnant?

The Walking Dead unveiled its first official look at season 9 Thursday, revealing new looks for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) — whose updated look doesn’t include a baby belly, once again causing fans to question the status of Maggie’s pregnancy.

At this point in the comics, the series underwent a time jump — bringing the survivors a little over two years into the future after the defeat of Negan and the conclusion of All Out War.

New season 9 showrunner Angela Kang confirmed the upcoming season will “jump forward in the story,” and crew apparel hinted at the show adapting A New Beginning from the comics, where Maggie’s baby, Hershel, was first introduced already toddler-aged in The Walking Dead #130.

While the time between The Walking Dead seasons 8 and 9 is indeterminate, the series may have jumped past Maggie’s pregnancy and subsequent showing altogether: set photos revealed new looks for other characters including Aaron (Ross Marquand), now sporting a large beard — indicating at least a few months have passed since the events of the season 8 finale.

Maggie revealed her pregnancy nearly three seasons ago in 6×05, ‘Now,’ first aired in November 2015. Little time has passed since: an unofficial timeline for the series puts the events of 6×05 occurring on day 552 of the apocalypse, with the death of Glenn (Steven Yeun) happening on day 598.

The season 8 finale, ‘Wrath,’ took place about 623 days into the apocalypse — putting just 71 days, or 10 weeks, between the acknowledgement of Maggie’s pregnancy and Negan’s defeat.

Because this is a first time pregnancy, Maggie might not have begun to show somewhere between 12 and 16 weeks into her pregnancy, a period the show had yet to reach as of 8×16.

Despite Maggie’s thin appearance in the season 9 promo art calling into question the lack of a baby bump, Maggie’s longer hair — and the appearances of Rick and Aaron — suggests the time jump catches up with the survivors several months after the war, skipping past the bulk of the pregnancy with baby Rhee already welcomed into the world.

@NatlieMirosch

WHY IS MAGGIE STILL SHOWING NO SIGNS OF BEING PREGNANT?!?! #TheWalkingDead https://t.co/LZTAadbDuu — Natalie Mirosch (@NatalieMirosch) July 6, 2018

@briisnarff

S9 and Maggie still doesnt look pregnant ?? https://t.co/znvaKldsjA — b.? (@briisnarff) July 6, 2018

@chelsbee_19, @AlfioBot

Is Maggie even pregnant? I mean damn ? — Chelsea?? (@chelsbee_19) July 6, 2018

So Maggie’s still pregnant or what — ?️ＬＦＩ?️ (@AlfioBot) July 6, 2018

@sarahcamidge30, @Moonpie8339

How is Maggie still not pregnant lol — Sarah❤ (@sarahcamidge30) July 6, 2018

…in which Maggie STILL DOESNT LOOK PREGNANT. https://t.co/uCq4vkdbgz — Moonpie8339 (@Moonpie8339) July 6, 2018

@loveybrad, @frappichino23

lmk how maggie still doesn’t look pregnant — marisa☆ (@loveybrad) July 6, 2018

is Maggie still pregnant or is this a time jump? — Bre (@frappichino23) July 6, 2018

@nico_page, @ritziroo

@TheWalkingDead is Maggie ever gonna have her baby or even begin to get a bump? Feels like she’s been pregnant for 3 years..#PleaseeeLetMeKnow #WhereIsMaggiesBaby? — Qkween Coco (@nico_page) July 6, 2018

Maggie has been pregnant for like 4 years it seems ? — sari (@ritziroo) July 6, 2018

@SuliaJenifa, @serenitypaige1

Is Maggie still pregnant??? https://t.co/1HzUj45V5K — Thalia Al Gul (@SuliaJenifa) July 6, 2018

Maggie don’t look pregnant? — Serenity Guerrero? (@serenitypaige1) July 5, 2018

@johindes, @thisprairiegirl

Her hair grows by a good few inches and yet she still has no baby bump. Is she ever going to show? Judith has aged years since Maggie got pregnant 🙂 — Jo Hindes (@johindes) July 5, 2018

@shanyboy_, @emilylongeretta, @JohnnyMcmurray

are you sure that maggie is pregnant ? cause she is skinnier than me …. https://t.co/8Vrm6A7RB9 — was @sexwithyeun (@shanyboy_) July 5, 2018

Also, is Maggie just not pregnant anymore? V confused #TWD pic.twitter.com/Tg29pIH9zj — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) July 5, 2018

Again Maggie still doesn’t look pregnant WTF — Johnny McMurray (@JohnnyMcmurray) July 5, 2018

The Walking Dead is expected to debut its season 9 trailer at San Diego Comic-Con Friday, July 20, ahead of the season 9 premiere this October on AMC.