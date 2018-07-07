The Walking Dead

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Is Maggie Still Pregnant?

The Walking Dead unveiled its first official look at season 9 Thursday, revealing new looks for […]

The Walking Dead unveiled its first official look at season 9 Thursday, revealing new looks for Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) — whose updated look doesn’t include a baby belly, once again causing fans to question the status of Maggie’s pregnancy.

At this point in the comics, the series underwent a time jump — bringing the survivors a little over two years into the future after the defeat of Negan and the conclusion of All Out War.

New season 9 showrunner Angela Kang confirmed the upcoming season will “jump forward in the story,” and crew apparel hinted at the show adapting A New Beginning from the comics, where Maggie’s baby, Hershel, was first introduced already toddler-aged in The Walking Dead #130.

While the time between The Walking Dead seasons 8 and 9 is indeterminate, the series may have jumped past Maggie’s pregnancy and subsequent showing altogether: set photos revealed new looks for other characters including Aaron (Ross Marquand), now sporting a large beard — indicating at least a few months have passed since the events of the season 8 finale.

Maggie revealed her pregnancy nearly three seasons ago in 6×05, ‘Now,’ first aired in November 2015. Little time has passed since: an unofficial timeline for the series puts the events of 6×05 occurring on day 552 of the apocalypse, with the death of Glenn (Steven Yeun) happening on day 598.

The season 8 finale, ‘Wrath,’ took place about 623 days into the apocalypse — putting just 71 days, or 10 weeks, between the acknowledgement of Maggie’s pregnancy and Negan’s defeat.

Because this is a first time pregnancy, Maggie might not have begun to show somewhere between 12 and 16 weeks into her pregnancy, a period the show had yet to reach as of 8×16.

Despite Maggie’s thin appearance in the season 9 promo art calling into question the lack of a baby bump, Maggie’s longer hair — and the appearances of Rick and Aaron — suggests the time jump catches up with the survivors several months after the war, skipping past the bulk of the pregnancy with baby Rhee already welcomed into the world.

The Walking Dead is expected to debut its season 9 trailer at San Diego Comic-Con Friday, July 20, ahead of the season 9 premiere this October on AMC.

