‘The Walking Dead’: 11 New Characters Rumored for Season 9

Fresh meat is coming to The Walking Dead season 9.

A mix of confirmed reports, set photos, and unverified reports from The Spoiling Dead Fans point to the addition of new characters played by Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God), Gustavo Gomez (American Crime), John Finn (NCIS), Zach McGowan (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Brett Butler (Grace Under Fire), and choreographer and dancer Angel Theory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The above image, assembled by a fan on Reddit, incorrectly lists Theory as Connie: it was confirmed Monday by Entertainment Weekly Connie will be played by deaf Tony-nominated Broadway actress Lauren Ridloff. Connie is “a seasoned survivor deft at using her senses to read people, situations, and trouble.” Unlike her comic book counterpart, the television version of Connie will be deaf and will communicate through American Sign Language.

Connie belongs to a small group of survivors introduced in The Walking Dead #127, the start of the ‘A New Beginning’ arc and the first issue following the conclusion of the ‘All Out War’ arc that saw Rick Grimes and his alliance of communities defeat Negan and the Saviors. The issue explored a forward time skip of roughly two years.

Connie traveled with a group headed by Magna and girlfriend Yumiko, both confirmed by casting reports released in May. Another member of the group was Kelly, Connie’s boyfriend. Gomez is expected to play Marco, a Latino character first introduced as a member of the Kingdom in The Walking Dead #128 alongside Ken, who is not long for the world. Ken is suspected to be played by an unidentified actor, who was spotted riding horseback in set photos.

Finn is expected to play Earl Sutton, who in the books is a blacksmith and part of Maggie’s Hilltop colony. A minor character, Earl built a prosthetic arm for Rick — the Alexandrian leader is missing much of his right arm in the comics — and mentored his son, budding blacksmith Carl Grimes.

Also expected to arrive this season is Jed, an original character, and Glenn and Maggie’s baby, Hershel, who is believed to have already been born by the time The Walking Dead returns in the fall.

Because of his physique, some fans speculate McGowan could be playing Beta — the masked right-hand-man of Alpha, leader of the nomadic and savage enemy group known as The Whisperers. In the comics, Beta is a hulking thug introduced in issue #154 and acts as a henchman to the vicious bald-headed Alpha, who serves as the first major villain after Negan’s defeat.

It was previously confirmed in June the world of The Walking Dead would be expanding in season 9 with a mixture of both characters adapted from the comic books and characters wholly original to the show, like show creations Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Merle Dixon (Michael Rooker).

Expect to learn more about the upcoming season when The Walking Dead debuts its season 9 trailer this Friday at San Diego Comic-Con ahead of its season premiere this October on AMC.