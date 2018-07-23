‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Premiere Date Announced

The Walking Dead announced its Season Nine premiere date at San Diego Comic Con, with the first new episode set to air on October 7, 2018.

The AMC show also dropped the first trailer for Season Nine during its panel in Hall H. The Season Nine trailer has since been released online. The zombie drama will feature a considerable time jump heading into its new season, showcasing a revamped Alexandria complete with the windmill structure seen in The Walking Dead comics.

Historically, The Walking Dead has premiered during the second or third weekend of October, with only the pilot season having held back until Halloween to premiere. Season One, however, ran for six episodes as a test run of sorts, before quickly earning a Season Two while the show was on its way to being one of the most-watched series on cable.

Moving forward, the AMC show has no plans of slowing down and will only continue to expand its world within the flagship Walking Dead show and spinoff shows like Fear the Walking Dead. Still, Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln is satisfied with Season Eight’s ending and what it did for the series as a whole.

“I think that when we got the news that Carl was dying on the show, it certainly for me, it felt like very much a bookend of a much bigger journey that began in the hospital,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com around the time of the Season Eight finale. “Searching for his wife and his son were the two engines that kept this man alive at the beginning of the show eight years. To lose the second engine that fueled him, at this point, certainly did feel, to me personally, not just the end of a chapter but a book, really.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th.