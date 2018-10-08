The Walking Dead

‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Season 9 Premiere

The Walking Dead returned to AMC Sunday with its highly-anticipated Season Nine premiere, launching Andrew Lincoln‘s final episodes as Rick Grimes.

Following an 18-month time jump after the defeat of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, the season opener saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and company trek into nearby Washington, D.C., on an important supply run for the future. Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lost one of her own when Ken (AJ Achinger) suffered a walker bite and died, forcing a strife with his distraught parents, Earl (John Finn) and Tammy Rose (Brett Butler).

King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) had a close call during the journey, narrowly avoiding falling into a pit of hungry walkers when helping remove a wagon from the National Museum of Natural History. ‘Carzekiel’ shippers were pleased to see the Kingdom leader officially cemented in a coupling with Carol (Melissa McBride), who is hesitant to accept Ezekiel’s proposal.

Meanwhile, Alexandria leaders Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) are overseeing development of the new world as they work to bring the five communities — Alexandria, Hilltop, Kingdom, Oceanside, and the Sanctuary — together to fully move into a better, brighter future. Rick’s former right-hand man Daryl (Norman Reedus) has grown distant, displeased with having to oversee the day-to-day at the Sanctuary.

Carol stepped up to fill that role while a plotting Gregory (Xander Berkeley), the ousted Hilltop leader displaced by Maggie, manipulated a drunk — and formerly sober — Earl into turning against Maggie. The attack left Maggie reconsidering the trade agreement with the Saviors, who Rick wants to help to better achieve the idyllic world envisioned by late son Carl (Chandler Riggs).

After surviving back-to-back attacks from Earl and Gregory, Maggie ordered Gregory’s public hanging.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

