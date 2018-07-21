‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Trailer Released

AMC has released the full trailer for The Walking Dead Season Nine.

First shown in Hall H at San Diego Comic Con on Friday, the Season Nine trailer examines the future of the AMC series now that the dust of the All Out War story has settled. The AMC show will feature a considerable time jump heading into its new season, showcasing a revamped Alexandria complete with the windmill structure seen in The Walking Dead comics.

Season Nine of The Walking Dead is set to be the last for Andrew Lincoln, with the Rick Grimes actor having head home after filming the first half of the season.

“I’ve always said, I don’t care how it goes, but maybe a kid should take me out,” Lincoln said in 2014 while talking to EW. “It’s funny, because I was in the car yesterday, and I texted Scott Gimple and I said, ‘Promise me, when I die, on the credits sequence, you play Johnny Cash’s version of Hurt.’ And he just said, ‘I can’t make that promise obviously.’ So when I die, please print it in your magazine so that the fans will know to play it, even if we can’t. Even if Scott Gimple decides not to, please everybody play Hurt.”

If the Season Eight finale were to have been a series finale, Lincoln might have walked away content with his and the show as a whole’s work. After all, it did feel like a series finale to many, with almost all of the narrative threads and character stories being wrapped up nicely.

“I think that when we got the news that Carl was dying on the show, it certainly for me, it felt like very much a bookend of a much bigger journey that began in the hospital,” Lincoln said in a more recent interview with ComicBook.com. “Searching for his wife and his son were the two engines that kept this man alive at the beginning of the show eight years. To lose the second engine that fueled him, at this point, certainly did feel, to me personally, not just the end of a chapter but a book, really.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th.