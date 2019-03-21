Fan Creates Epic ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9B Fan Poster

The Walking Dead‘s Season 9B key art has largely been centered around the Whisperers. The survivors from the Hilltop, Kingdom, and Alexandria communities have not been at the forefront of the banners for the second half of the current season. As a result, one fan took the individual character portraits which were released for Season 9B and other character moments and designs to create an epic The Walking Dead Season 9B poster.

Reddit user FreakishOrder shared their work online, putting the “good guys” of the AMC series at the forefront. Atop the poster is Judith in her grown-up form which arrived in the closing moments of Episode 9×05. Beneath Judith: Alden, Tara, Aaron, Enid, Gabriel, Daryl, Yumiko, Carol, Siddiq, Magna, Ezekiel, Michonne, Rosita, Connie, Luke, Kelly, Eugene, Henry, and Negan. It’s some awesome art showcasing the characters fans are mostly rooting for at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out The Walking Dead Season 9B fan poster below.

The notably absent character is Jerry — but the fans let FreakishOrder know they missed him in the comment section.

Go ahead and download that image and make it your new lock screen, as there are only two episodes left in The Walking Dead Season Nine and many of these characters might not make it out alive. Many fans are preparing for the worst as an iconic and brutal comic book moment appears to be primed for its arrival on the AMC TV series.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes on Facebook.com/ComicBookNOW.

