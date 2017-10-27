‘The Walking Dead’: The Polaroid Rick Took Of Negan Revealed

The official Twitter account for The Walking Dead has revealed the Polaroid Rick Grimes snapped of Negan in episode 8×01, “Mercy.”

Rick brought the fight to Negan in the first episode of The Walking Dead season 8, launching a surprise attack on the Sanctuary that involved shooting out the compound’s windows and unleashing a grand flood of Walkers into the Saviors’ home base. Rick opened fire on a fleeing Negan, causing the bat-wielding dictator to duck for cover. After attempting to land a kill shot on Negan, Rick settles for a different kind of shot: he takes out an old school Polaroid camera and snaps a picture.

The internet has been buzzing about the Polaroid and what it means: was it a souvenir for Rick to revel in this victory over Negan? Will it be used as a means of proof to convince others — maybe Saviors who operate outside of the Sanctuary, or maybe the standoffish Oceanside community — that Negan can be toppled? Or is it payback for those Polaroids the Saviors would take of the bloodied corpses of Lucille’s victims?

Executive producer Greg Nicotero, who directed the episode, recently provided some insight into Rick’s snapshot:

“You’ll get a chance to learn about that down the road a little bit, but you know Negan’s guys would take Polaroids of the devastation that they left when in season 6 Glenn and Heath see the Polaroids of all the people that Negan had killed,” Nicotero said. “So I wouldn’t be surprised if Rick is intending on gathering his own set of Polaroids of some damage that they inflicted upon Negan.”

Like the multiple timelines and the flash forward into the “future,” fans will just have to wait and see in order to get the full picture. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.