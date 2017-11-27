‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner On ‘Fear’ Crossover And Morgan’s Future

Morgan Jones is departing The Walking Dead and headed to Austin, Texas to be featured in Fear The Walking Dead season 4.

Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick broke the news Sunday, revealing Lennie James as the actor at the center of the crossover announced during last month’s New York Comic Con.

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple — who previously boarded Fear The Walking Dead season 4 as executive producer — released a statement on Talking Dead, preemptively assuring upset fans that Morgan making the jump from The Walking Dead over to Fear The Walking Dead doesn’t mean to expect a bloody end for the bō-wielding Morgan Jones.

“Even though Morgan is going to be featured on Fear, he has a lot of story left on The Walking Dead,” Gimple’s statement read. “There’s also a whole rest of season 8 to look forward to of The Walking Dead as well. Morgan’s arc in The Walking Dead season 8 positioned him for the story on Fear. It was also important to see Fear’s world and characters through new, yet familiar, eyes.”

James is already in Austin, Texas, where he revealed he’ll begin shooting season 4 of Fear The Walking Dead November 27. During a satellite interview on Talking Dead, James shared the hardest part of switching shows was exiting The Walking Dead.

James has served as a cast member on the series on-and-off since 2010, where he first appeared in the pilot as the first ally Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) made following the collapse of the world. James would reappear in season 3 and would be promoted to series regular in season 6, where Morgan linked up with Rick and company in Virginia following a solo trek out of Georgia.

James will be joined in Fear The Walking Dead season 4 by new series regulars Garret Dillahunt (The Mindy Project) and Jenna Elfman (Dharma and Greg). After disappearing into the woods at the end of 8×03, Morgan will make his return on The Walking Dead 8×07, airing this Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

