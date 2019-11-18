The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Fans Are Getting Choked Up Over Siddiq

The Walking Dead fans are mourning Siddiq (Avi Nash) in the wake of an episode-ending shocker: […]

By

The Walking Dead fans are mourning Siddiq (Avi Nash) in the wake of an episode-ending shocker: 10×07, “Open Your Eyes,” revealed assistant doctor Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) is a Whisperer who was present the night Alpha (Samantha Morton) murdered multiple victims, including DJ (Matt Mangum), Siddiq’s apprentice Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and friend Tara (Alanna Masterson). After Siddiq realized Dante was contributing to the mysterious sickness spreading throughout Alexandria by tampering with the community’s water filtration system — exposing the Alexandrians to water tainted by Gamma (Thora Birch) — he was attacked and strangled to death by Dante to preserve his secret.

Adding to the tragedy of Siddiq’s death, Nash previously told the AMC Blog Siddiq was beginning to view Dante as his best friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This would be amazing for him because he would have a compatriot, a brother in arms and a best friend in Dante. Siddiq hopes that he can get past all his PTSD to give Dante the chance that he deserves,” Nash said after Siddiq confided in Dante in 10×03, “Ghosts.”

As Siddiq admitted to Rosita (Christian Serratos) in “Open Your Eyes,” he was also plagued by the memory of protégé Enid.

“He can’t quite let Dante in yet because he’s not ready to… let someone else help him carry the burden,” Nash explained. “I think he’s also a little bit reserved because he does remember Enid and fostering that relationship of two people in the trenches together, and look what happened. He doesn’t want to get too close to anyone right now.”

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

Tagged:
,

Related Posts