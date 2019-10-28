Real music being used in The Walking Dead used to be something very rare for the post-apocalyptic zombie drama. However, four episodes in the AMC show’s tenth season and several songs with lyrics have been used in the episodes which have aired so far. Sunday night’s Episode 10×04 (Silence the Whisperers) was no exception. The beginning of the episode saw the people in Alexandria seemingly living their lives in a decent civilization and although each character has their respective problems, the tone of the song seemed to imply they have made it to some sort of happily-ever-after scenario of sorts.

The song which played in The Walking Dead Episode 10×04 is titled, “Heaven I Know,” and is performed by Gordi. The lyrics read, “Wear me, wear me out, it’s all strung out, you found what carried you, fall out, everyone fall out. Get lost in this town. Some road that’s getting worn at our feet, at our feet now, ’cause I got older and we got tired. Heaven I know that we tried, heaven I know…” From there, there is a good bit of repetition to the lyrics.

Of course, while the folks in Alexandria seem to be living happily, chaos and turmoil are not fair. This is something fans of The Walking Dead know very well and Ezekiel actor Khary Payton was willing to promise to Comicbook.com.

“Something horrible is always about to happen,” Payton said. “Absolutely. I mean, what are you talking about man? You know the show that you’re dealing with. You know the show that you’re dealing with and you also know that I’m not going to be able to tell you a g–d— thing!” With tensions rising between the Whisperers and Alexandrian survivors, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before things get uglier.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×04 is titled, “Silence the Whisperers.” The official synopsis for Silence the Whisperers reads, “Still paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan. Back at Hilltop, the group deals with an unexpected safety issue.” The episode is directed by former Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz on a script from Geraldine Inoa.

