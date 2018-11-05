‘The Walking Dead’ Takes Music From First Episode

The Walking Dead featured a tribute to its very first episode for Rick Grimes‘ final moments on the AMC zombie show.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 follow. Major spoilers!

Fans looking for answers regarding whether or not The Walking Dead would actually kill Rick Grimes in his final episode got them: he survived. After blowing the bridge, Rick would float down the walker-infested river to an embankment where Jadis recovered him and brought him aboard a helicopter. As the fate was being revealed, a familiar song kicked in.

For Rick’s final scene on The Walking Dead, the show brought back “Space Junk” by Wang Chung. The same tune accompanied the final scene of The Walking Dead‘s pilot episode when Rick was trapped in a tank in Atlanta, moments after Glenn Rhee communicated with him over the radio. It’s pulled straight from the Days Gone Bye episode for What Comes After.

The Easter egg was one of many tributes to previous seasons, which also included Shane Walsh returning for a scene in the police cruiser with Rick, Hershel talking to Rick in his barn, and Sasha returning for an important bit of dialogue with the former sheriff.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.