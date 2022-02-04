The Walking Dead Star Moses J. Moseley’s Family Believes He Was Murdered

Actor Moses J. Moseley, who passed away earlier this week, may have been murdered, according to his family. Moseley, best known for his brief stint on The Walking Dead, was found dead on January 26, according to law enforcement officials. Earlier this week, news broke of his death, with the police saying that it was being investigated as a suicide. According to his family, they don’t find that credible, and they believe it is more likely that he was kidnapped and murdered than that he took his own life. His sister claims that he had booked a taping on Monday of last week and had not shown up, which led her to worry something had happened to him.

According to TMZ, law enforcement found Moseley in his car with the doors locked, a gun on his lap and a bullet wound to his head. They were also the ones to speak with Moseley’s sister, Teerea Kimbro.

She said that her brother loved life, and would never kill himself, and that he would never have missed the taping, leading her to believe that he had been abducted on Monday before his death on Wednesday. She added that the gun used in his death is likely hers, since her brother had a license to carry, and she used to go to the firing range with him.

Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee clarified for TMZ that the case “is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out.”

Moseley played “Zombiefied Mike,” one of the zombies Michonne (Danai Gurira) led around throughout the show’s third season. In total, he appeared in six episodes.

The official Twitter account paid tribute to the late actor by posting a behind-the-scenes image of him. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” the account said Monday night.

While Moseley’s most visible role came on The Walking Dead, he also made appearances in small roles in HBO’s Watchmen and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. He appeared on a 2012 Entertainment Weekly cover alongside Gurira in support of The Walking Dead.

His first professional role came as an extra on Queen Latifah’s Joyful Noise. After The Walking Dead, worked on a number of TV shows and films, including four — Hank, Descending, Cadillac Respect, and Check-In — which are currently in post-production.

“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes,” Moseley’s manager Tabatha Minchew said on Monday.