The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh Teases Rick Grimes Movies

The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh, who plays Jadis-slash-Anne, continues to play coy about her role in the coming Walking Dead movies that will star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.

“Right now she’s up up up with Rick,” McIntosh wrote during a Reddit Q&A while promoting feature directorial debut Darlin’. “Whether they remain useful to each other or not remains to be seen.”

Asked directly if she would be reappearing in the Walking Dead movies after going “up up up” with Rick — Anne took off with the gravely wounded Alexandria leader aboard a helicopter operated by the mysterious CRM group — McIntosh answered, “I sure hope so!”

In a following reply, McIntosh said she would “love to revisit TWD world — let’s see!”

Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple, now developing the first spinoff movie alongside creator Robert Kirkman, previously confirmed with EW Anne would be involved with the movie: “She is on that helicopter, so that would be a yes,” Gimple said when asked if Anne would return.

Playing it safe, McIntosh in December said “things are in process” and that she was hopeful she would be reprising her role as the former Scavenger leader who engaged in human trading with the CRM group, an organization that has since popped up on spinoff Fear the Walking Dead.

“We’re going to see where Rick is, so she would be there,” McIntosh said during a convention appearance. “Things are in process right now, it’s exciting. I’m not ready to leave her behind yet.”

“We don’t want this thing to be like, ‘Oh, well, he’ll be back on the show any moment now,’” Gimple told EW when announcing the first Walking Dead movies and confirming Lincoln would not be returning to the television series.

“We are telling Rick’s story in another medium, and it’s going to be these AMC Studios original films. They’re going to be on AMC, most probably. They’re centered around Rick Grimes. We’re going to tell the story of what happens after that helicopter flight, and these are going to be big, epic entertainments.”