‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Rap Battle on ‘Drop the Mic’

The Walking Dead alumni Chandler Riggs and Chad L. Coleman will face off in a “Walking Dead redemption battle” on tonight’s installment of TBS musical reality competition series Drop the Mic.

The preview sees the 18-year-old Riggs, who played Carl Grimes for eight seasons, go for blood against 43-year-old Chad L. Coleman, who portrayed Tyreese in seasons 3—5.

In the promo for tonight’s episode, Riggs launches into an attack referencing Rick Grimes’ arch foe Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his weapon of choice, his prized barbwire-wrapped baseball bat:

“Tonight it gets real, in this battle I’m Negan, and this mic is Lucille.”

In a second attack on his old Walking Dead co-star, Riggs sings, “And you’re on Orville now, that’s such a thrill bro, that’s Seth MacFarlane’s fifth most-popular show.”

In the years since Tyreese’s death, Coleman has frequently appeared on television, most recently in the MacFarlane-created FOX sci-fi dramedy The Orville and SYFY drama The Expanse.

Unlike the usually pacifistic Tyreese, Coleman fired back with brutal shots of his own:

“Convicted of bad acting by a jury of your peers, you’re sentenced to back up dancing for Britney Spears.”

Riggs has since pursued his musical career after his character was abruptly killed off midway through season 8.

The teen star brings Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick into the mix, singing, “You were basically an extra, I don’t mean to be rude, but even Chris Hardwick looked at you and said, ‘Who’s that dude?’”

“Called me up, told me keep it on the down low,” Coleman rhymes, “should we let him live, I told him ‘effin’ hell no!’”

Method Man and Hailey Baldwin host the series, now airing its second season on TBS. The May 13 episode will also see Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo battle Glee star Darren Criss.

In February, Riggs told ComicBook.com he was “okay” with exiting the show after more than eight years despite his comic book counterpart being poised to one day take the lead of The Walking Dead.

“I’ve actually loved my time on the show, I don’t regret any of it ever,” Riggs told us. “It was definitely the best experience that I could ever ask for. I’m okay with being off the show, it was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget.”

Riggs next appears in sci-fi Only and crime drama Inherit the Viper, where he appears alongside Josh Hartnett and Bruce Dern.

Drop the Mic airs tonight at 10:30/9:30c.