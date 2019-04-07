‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Speak Out on “Heartbreaking” Pike Victim Deaths

The Walking Dead stars Alanna Masterson, Katelyn Nacon, and Matt Lintz — whose characters were killed off in the penultimate episode of Season Nine when they were captured and beheaded by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers — admit the slew of character casualties was sudden and “heartbreaking.”

“I mean, it’s just really heartwarming, because of all the amazing messages we’ve all gotten on social media and here at the convention has been really great,” Lintz said of fan response during an appearance at Walker Stalker Con London. “As actors and actresses it’s something we want, not to make you cry obviously, but just to convey emotion, it’s been really good.”

“Yeah, it’s been amazing to be a part of this show for almost five years, and learn so much,” added Nacon, who joined in the back half of Season Five.

“And I came on so young too, so I got to grow up with this too, and meet so many great people. And my thing I’ll miss the most is the cast and the fans of this show are such amazing people, and the crew, everyone is just so kind, and without them my life would be completely different. So I’m very grateful for this and for everyone that has cared about this show and cared about me, and yeah, it’s so sweet to see all your guys’ reactions. Even if they are sad, it’s nice to see that we’re having an emotional connection with you guys, because as actors that’s one thing we really, really strive to do.”

Perhaps the strongest viewer reaction came in response to Masterson’s Tara, whose death inspired criticism over the decision to kill another prominent gay character just episodes after Jesus (Tom Payne) fell victim to the Whisperers.

“I think the same thing, it’s hard — we shot that [pikes scene] so long ago, so you’ve grieved and you’ve let it go, but to be reminded of it when you get here, it’s very heartwarming,” Masterson said.

“Because you go, ‘Oh, I actually meant something to these people.’ I’m really excited for what the rest of the series is with the new guys, they’re gonna have such cool storylines, and everybody’s just gonna keep making the show as great as it’s been. It’s really sad, we all found out very suddenly, so it’s definitely heartbreaking for sure, but the future is bright, so that’s cool.”

Lintz agreed his death notice, handed down by showrunner Angela Kang, was “very sudden.”

“It was cool, I got a really good arc, I got a good ten episodes, and meeting these amazing people, the cast and crew,” Lintz said. “When people say family, it really is a family.”