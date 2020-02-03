The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun Open to Live-Action Superhero Role After Invincible

Former The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun is open to playing a live-action superhero after voicing the lead character in upcoming animated superhero series Invincible, inspired by the comic book from Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. Yeun starred as the zombie drama’s fan-favorite Glenn Rhee between 2010 and 2016 before going on to star in Netflix’s Okja, the Chang-dong Lee-directed Burning and, most recently, acclaimed Sundance Film Festival hit Minari, produced by Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B. After starring as Mark Grayson in Invincible and lending his voice to Wingspan in Netflix’s animated superhero series Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters, the 36-year-old actor reveals what it would take to get him to suit up as a live-action superhero:

“I’d like to do anything,” Yeun told the South China Morning Post when asked if he’d consider appearing onscreen as a superhero. “If it comes my way and moves me I’m into it.”

In November 2018, Yeun was photographed at the Governors Awards in conversation with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and former Walking Dead co-star Danai Gurira, who stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wakandan warrior Okoye. Gurira starred in Black Panther before reappearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Yeun first stars in Invincible, based on the long-running Image Comics series of the same name that ran between 2003 and 2018.

“I play the titular character, a teen superhero who finds out he has powers and is part of a long lineage of people with powers,” Yeun said. “The story is about what comes with all that responsibility.”

The series, to air on Amazon Prime, boasts a star-studded cast that includes J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Seth Rogen (The Lion King), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Zazie Beetz (Joker) and Mark Hamill (Batman: The Animated Series). During a Walker Stalker Con London appearance last April, Yeun was hopeful the show endures for “many seasons.”

Kirkman previously promised the adult animated series will be as violent as the comic book.

“Robert has an uncanny talent to predict the zeitgeist, and we are incredibly excited to see him break boundaries in an animated one-hour format,” said Sharon Yguado, head of scripted genre programming at Amazon Studios, when announcing Invincible. “In a world saturated with superhero fare, we trust Robert to subvert expectations while encapsulating a story filled with heart and adrenaline. We love his ambitious plan for the show and believe it will look like nothing else on television.”

Amazon Studios and Skybound Entertainment have yet to announce an air date for Invincible.