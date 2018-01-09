‘The Walking Dead’ Nominated For SAG Stunt Ensemble Award

The Walking Dead has been nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series at the SAG Awards.

The nomination includes the tragically lost stuntman John Bernecker, who passed away after an on-set injury during production of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season. Competing with The Walking Dead in the category are Homeland, Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones.

The complete list of stunt performers nominated from The Walking Dead includes Benjamin Thomas Aycrigg, Kelly Bellini, John Bernecker, Jason Charles, Stephen Conroy, Elizabeth Davidovich, Keith Davis, Liam Day, Greg Dela Riva, Loren Dennis, Anthony Dirocco, Danny Epper, Dillon Esperon Eddo, Lance Herota, Jason Charles Hill, Damita Howard, Karin Justman, Kara Kimmer, Jordan Malone, Taylor McDonald, Haley Nott, Marque Ohmes, Christopher Cody Robinson, Andy Rusk, Elena Sanchez, Felipe Savahge, Dalton Simons, Monty Simons, Savannah Simons, Caine Sinclair, Dena Sodano, Nikki Marie Tomlinson, Ashley Rae Trisler, Tony Vittorioso, Kevin Waterman, and Thom Williams.

This year, The Walking Dead is also nominated for awards at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild awards.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018.