‘The Walking Dead’ Super Bowl Poster Teases Team Rick vs. Team Negan

AMC has released a new poster for The Walking Dead season 8B.

The poster dropped just before Super Bowl 52 kicked off on NBC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Two teams, one last stand,” reads a tweet from the official Walking Dead Twitter page. “Finish this fight.”

AMC released a new trailer for the back half of season 8 earlier this week, teasing the war between Team Rick — consisting of a united front of the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Kingdom communities — and Team Negan, consisting of the bat-wielding villain and his army of Saviors.

The trailer teases a man-to-man confrontation between a pissed-off Rick and Negan, who appear to be enclosed in a tight-space hallway and cut off from their respective factions.

“My people, they are comin’,” Negan says.

“Doesn’t matter. It’s already too late,” Rick warns. “This is where you die.”

The Walking Dead season 8B kicks off with the death of longtime survivor Carl Grimes, who is set to succumb to the incurable walker bite revealed in December’s mid-season finale.

Episode 8×09, titled “Honor,” sees Rick facing “new difficulties” after the attack on Alexandria, per the official synopsis. “Meanwhile, the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions.”

“The back half [of the season] is him trying to live through the unbelievable pain, in the middle of a war, and trying to reconcile this loss with what he’s fighting for,” leading man Andrew Lincoln says of Rick Grimes. “This is his worst nightmare being realized.”

Director Greg Nicotero calls the mid-season premiere “one of our most powerful episodes that we’ve ever produced.”

“When I watched the first cut of this episode,” Nicotero said, “tears were coming out of my eyes 20 minutes into it.”

Lincoln lamented the loss of Carl Grimes, calling actor Chandler Riggs’ departure from the show a “very sad farewell.”

“And a farewell that I never thought would happen,” Lincoln said. “Neither did most of the rest of the cast, I would imagine.”

The Walking Dead resumes season 8 Sunday, February 25 on AMC.