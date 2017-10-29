‘The Walking Dead’: Sydney Park Details Oceanside’s Cyndie

Season 7 of The Walking Dead continued to expand the world of the show, introducing an entirely new community of survivors: Oceanside, an antisocial and tucked away group comprised entirely of women and children. 7×06 also saw the first appearance of the kind but tough Cyndie (Sydney Park), who has only made one other appearance so far (in 7×15). During Walker Stalker Con Atlanta, Park opened up about her character and teased a future return.

“Cyndie experienced a lot of violence,” Park said. “Her family was killed right in front of her. Her grandmother, the leader, is so hardened by the hurt she’s experienced in her life… She is trying to just be decent. She’s conflicted, for sure, and it backfires on her.”

Cyndie’s grandmother, Natania (Deborah May) is the stubborn leader of Oceanside, who instituted a policy that requires anyone who discovers the group — inadvertently or not — to be killed on sight to prevent Oceanside’s discovery. After the group was stumbled upon by Tara (Alanna Masterson) during a supply run, Tara suggested Oceanside come together with Alexandria to help rise against the Saviors, who executed all male members of Oceanside over the age of 10 following a failed attempt to emancipate themselves from Negan’s rule.

Natania vehemently shot the idea down, attempting to have Tara assassinated. She survived with help from Cyndie, who made Tara swear never to reveal Oceanside or their whereabouts — a promise that Tara broke when she told Rick (Andrew Lincoln) about their existence and their large cache of guns, which Rick and the Alexandrians would need for their plot to overthrow Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Despite Rick’s attempt to get Oceanside to join the brewing resistance against Negan, Oceanside refused, resulting in Rick and allies confiscating the Oceanside’s plentiful weapons cache.

“At the end of the day, she was just trying to be decent,” Park said. “That’s difficult. It’s challenging playing her, but at the same time, I think people can relate to so much, just trying to be the best.”

When asked by a fan how much Cyndie we’ll see, Park said, “Y’all gonna have to see! Just keep watching,” suggesting Cyndie’s return sometime during the course of season 8. Alexandria, the Hilltop and Kingdom made their first successful strike against Negan and the Sanctuary in 8×01, a multi-pronged attack they’ll be continuing in Sunday’s 8×02.

With All Out War against Negan and the Saviors fully underway, it’s likely the scrappy Cyndie will want to join the fight — even if much of Oceanside will continue to maintain their distance.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.